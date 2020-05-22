Dozens of animals dead following fire at East Valley home

Fire crews in Mesa battled a fire that killed many animals Friday

The fire happened at a home near Loop 202 and Mesa Drive, and a plume of smoke from the fire can be seen in video taken by ADOT cameras.

According to the home's owner, more than 50 of his animals, mostly chickens and ducks, died. Neighbors reportedly stepped in to save a goat.

"I thought the goat looked like it was struggling. He was struggling. I grew up with goats, so I know how to move him, so I figured I'd help move him," said one neighbor.

The cause of the fire is unclear, but fire officials believe it started in a shed, and quickly spread to several structures nearby.