DPS: 1 dead following 5-vehicle crash on I-10 in Tempe

The Department of Public Safety says one person has died following a five-vehicle crash along Interstate 10 in Tempe.

The crash happened on I-10 near Warner at 11:30 p.m. Friday.

DPS says a vehicle was traveling east when it rear-ended a second vehicle causing both to lose control. One of the vehicles then crashed into three other vehicles. A vehicle rolled over causing the driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, to be ejected. They later died.

No further details have been provided at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.