DPS: Fatal crash happens right behind a rollover crash on Loop 101 near Glendale

The Department of Public Safety says a non-injury crash happened on Loop 101 Saturday night near Glendale, and not far behind it, a fatal crash occurred.

Just after 9 p.m., a rollover crash took place on Loop 101 at 75th Avenue, DPS says. No one was injured.

A second crash happened not far from the first crash, at 67th Avenue, which resulted in at least one death.

DPS says several people ran from the second crash and are still being sought after.

The incident continues to be investigated.