DPS investigates rollover crash scene on US 60

The Arizona Department of Public safety is investigating a rollover crash near U.S. 60 and Dobson.

Officials say the crash could be a part of a crime that may have happened around 5:00 a.m. on Monday.

Police were called by a person that lives near 45th Street and Baseline that reported shots fired in the neighborhood. When the person looked out of their window, they saw a car leaving the area.

When officers arrived to investigate the shots fired report, they received a call about the single vehicle crash on U.S. 60 and Dobson.

The car went through part of a guardrail and ended up on the side of the road from the Dobson exit.

At the crash scene, police found a female with gunshot wounds was inside the vehicle, along with a male driver. They were both transported to an area hospital.

According to police, the driver was trying to get the wounded woman to a hospital.

The Dobson exit will be shut down during the investigation.

No names have been released in this case.

This is a developing story stay with FOX 10 News for updates.