DPS: Woman, 67, missing from Maricopa County

The Department of Public Safety sent out an alert for a 67-year-old woman missing from Apache Junction Saturday afternoon.

Wanda Joyce Clarkson has brown hair and eyes, 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds. It's unknown what she was last wearing.

She was last seen in the area of 1100 W. 22nd Avenue in Apache Junction, driving a White 2012 Chevy Malibu with Arizona plate BBX7459.

Contact Apache Junction Police Department with any information relating to her whereabouts at 480-982-8260.