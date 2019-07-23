Dramatic video shows ICE agents taking woman into custody in Echo Park

Dramatic video shows ICE agents taking a mother of two into custody in Echo Park over the weekend as neighbors try to intervene.

The extraordinary video was recorded by Alicia Rivera, a neighbor of the woman that was taken into custody. Rivera is heard in the video trying to stop the agents from taking the women. She claims the agents had no court order to take the woman.

In the video, Rivera is heard asking the ICE agents to let her see the court order but the agents continued to do their job taking the woman into custody before she could notify her family.

The incident happened Sunday morning near the corner of Clinton Street and Bonnie Brae Street. Rivera says there were three unmarked vehicles with ICE agents. She says the agents stopped the woman while she was in her car and took her keys before taking her out of the car.

The woman's husband had a spare set of keys that allowed him to move the woman's car, which the agents had left behind in the middle of the street with the emergency lights on, according to Rivera.

"It shows how ICE acts, with complete disregard for how they mess up people's lives," Rivera posted on her Facebook page.

Rivera says her neighbor had been living in the U.S. since she was 3 years old and was a permanent resident.

Advertisement

While ICE did not specifically comment on this case, they did release the following statement:

"ICE officers make arrests every day in the course of carrying out their mission to uphold public safety. All of those in violation of immigration laws may be subject to immigration arrest, detention, and if found removable by final order, removed from the United States."

CHIRLA, Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles, said it's investigating the case.