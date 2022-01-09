Dried-out Christmas trees make new homes for fish at Saguaro Lake

It may be January already, but it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas for the fish at Saguaro Lake.

Hundreds of donated Christmas trees have been submerged into more barren areas of the lake that typically do not naturally provide habitats for fish, creating new festive homes for the lake's ecosystem.

"In addition to aiding in the creation of robust fish populations, plankton can also grow on the trees, and small fish will eat it, creating whole new ecosystems," said David Weedman, aquatic habitat program manager for the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

Volunteers used cinder blocks to weigh down the trees in the water. Fish like largemouth bass, bluegill and catfish can then use those trees as refuge.

The program started in 2019 and has been used in Bartlett Lake as well. The trees were donations from Mesa residents, Home Depot and local tree lots.

