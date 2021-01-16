Driver accused of DUI after being pulled from burning vehicle near Prescott

article

Authorities say they intend to charge a woman with DUI after she was pulled from a burning vehicle near Prescott.

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash outside of Prescott at 7:15 p.m. on Jan. 13 and found a car on fire.

Witnesses told deputies they pulled the driver out of the burning vehicle, with a portion of her pants still on fire. As they pulled her from the burning car, the witnesses said the woman seemed to be intoxicated.

Deputies say the driver, a 63-year-old resident of Prescott, had slurred speech, had a hard time moving around, and was unable to remember what happened.

"While medical personnel treated the driver, she admitted to having 'a lot to drink earlier.'" — Yavapai County Sheriff's Office

During their investigation, deputies determined the car drove off the road and struck a concrete delineator near a cattle guard. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The woman was taken to a Prescott hospital where deputies obtained a blood sample for testing. Deputies say they intend to charge the woman with a DUI pending blood results.

