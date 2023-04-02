Driver accused of DUI after deadly Phoenix crash

A man has been accused of driving under the influence after a deadly crash near 7th Avenue and Glenrosa late Thursday night.

An SUV and truck had crashed sometime before 11:20 p.m. on March 30.

The driver of the SUV, 31-year-old Ramon Aaknes, died from his injuries at the scene. He reportedly had driven into oncoming traffic when he collided with the truck.

Police say the driver of the truck and another passenger ran from the scene but were later found by police officers.

"It was learned that the driver showed signs of impairment and was processed for DUI," said Sgt. Brian Bower with Phoenix Police.

The truck driver, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital. He is expected to be booked into jail upon his release.

