Driver arrested after evading Phoenix Police officers in stolen car, PD says

A man in a stolen car who evaded Phoenix Police officers on Tuesday evening has been arrested, the department said on Jan. 16.

At around 5 p.m. near 19th and Northern avenues, officers tried to stop the driver of a stolen car. Officers say the driver refused to stop and took off.

The driver was followed to a nearby area where police say their patrol car was intentionally hit. The suspect took off again.

The suspect was followed to 42nd Avenue and Roosevelt Street where police say he got out and ran. He was caught not long after and was arrested.

The man was taken to the hospital for evaluation and will be booked into jail.

No officers were injured in this incident.