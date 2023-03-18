Driver arrested after Phoenix hit-and-run crash leaves 2 women hurt

A man has been arrested after two women were hit by a car near 22nd Street and Thomas Road in Phoenix.

Police say the women were disregarding a traffic signal and crossing the street when they were struck on Friday night. They were seriously hurt but are expected to survive.

The vehicle involved fled the scene, but officers later found it near 30th Street and Indian School Road.

The driver, 48-year-old German Tapia-Quiroz, was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident.

Impairment did not play a role in the crash, police said.

The location of the collision: