Driver crashes truck into gas pumps, leaves puppies behind inside burning vehicle

Police say the driver of a pickup truck crashed into gas pumps before running from the burning vehicle and leaving two puppies inside.

According to Mesa police, the incident happened at 11:25 p.m. Thursday night at a QT gas station located near the Loop 202 and McKellips Road. After the truck crashed into the gas pumps, the driver left the area on foot, leaving behind two Sharpei puppies trapped inside the burning vehicle.

Mesa firefighters quickly responded to the scene to put out the fire and save the puppies.

Police searched the area and located the driver one mile from the gas station. A passenger was also inside the truck, but that person has not been located.

Impairment is suspected in the crash.

The puppies sustained burns on their paws and had some melted plastic in their fur. They were taken to a veterinarian and will be OK.

The driver of the truck has not been identified.