Driver loses control, crashes through wall along I-19 south of Tucson

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 1:38PM
Pima County


GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. - One person has been hospitalized after a vehicle crashed through a wall along a southern Arizona highway.

The single car crash happened on Aug. 12 along northbound Interstate 19 at Esperanza Boulevard when the driver using the off-ramp crashed into a wall, the Green Valley Fire Department said.

The victim was pulled from the vehicle by firefighters and taken to a hospital in Sahuarita with life-threatening injuries.

The I-19 northbound on-and-off ramps at Esperanza are closed. Esperanza is closed in both directions between Los Olmos and Abrego Drive.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

No further details were released.

green valley car through wall

One person has been hospitalized after a vehicle crashed through a wall along a southern Arizona highway. (Green Valley Fire Department)