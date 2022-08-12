Driver loses control, crashes through wall along I-19 south of Tucson

One person has been hospitalized after a vehicle crashed through a wall along a southern Arizona highway.

The single car crash happened on Aug. 12 along northbound Interstate 19 at Esperanza Boulevard when the driver using the off-ramp crashed into a wall, the Green Valley Fire Department said.

The victim was pulled from the vehicle by firefighters and taken to a hospital in Sahuarita with life-threatening injuries.

The I-19 northbound on-and-off ramps at Esperanza are closed. Esperanza is closed in both directions between Los Olmos and Abrego Drive.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

No further details were released.