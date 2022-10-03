Eastbound U.S. 60 ramp to Loop 101 closed Oct. 3 - 28 for water main repairs

A major traffic alert for those in the East Valley: repairs are underway for the off-ramps affected by the massive water main break that happened a few months ago.

The eastbound U.S. 60 ramp to southbound Loop 101 and the eastbound U.S. 60 off-ramp to McClintock will be closed.

This comes after a 24-inch water transmission line broke, causing floods and the closure of the highway for several weeks.

"We appreciate the patience and support of our residents, workforce and commuters as we restore the water transmission line. With safety as the top priority, we will complete this construction as soon as possible," said Mark Weber, Water Engineering Manager.

City of Tempe officials say they are going through the process of checking other pipes in the area.

"We just need to make sure that we work our plan of checking all of our water transmission lines as our crews are finished with this, we'll start on other ones just to take a look and make sure everything is going according to plan," said Kris Baxter-Ging, Public Information Officer for the City of Tempe.

Road closure details

Beginning Oct. 2, the eastbound U.S. 60 ramp to the southbound Loop 101 and the eastbound U.S. 60 off-ramp to McClintock Drive will both be closed until approximately Oct. 28.

One eastbound lane on U.S. 60 from McClintock Drive to Loop 101 was closed only on Oct. 2 to give crews an opportunity to set up barricades and protect the worksite. The lane reopened on Oct. 3 prior to morning rush hour.

Some lanes of McClintock Drive near U.S. 60 have been closed since the incident for repair work. As of today, all vehicle lanes are open. However; northbound McClintock Drive lanes may have intermittent restrictions during the final pipe testing anticipated to occur Oct. 19-28.

