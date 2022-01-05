'Dangerous' Georgia inmate on the run after escaping custody

article

Authorities are searching for a "dangerous" inmate who escaped custody in Georgia's Effingham County.

Officials say 32-year-old Kevin David Lenix Wilson escaped Monday night from their custody after a suspected door malfunction gave him access to an unsecured area.

Investigators had been holding Wilson in connection to numerous charges connected to a traffic stop in October 2020.

Last August, Wilson was indicted by a Chatham County grand jury on three counts of malice murder, one count of felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for an incident that happened on May 13, 2020 in Savannah.

Deputies say Wilson is dangerous and should not be approached.

If you see the escaped inmate or know anything about his escape, please call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020.

