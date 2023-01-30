Elon Musk apologizes for raising doubts about Paul Pelosi attack

Elon Musk is apologizing for a tweet last October that raised doubts about the attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi.

Musk issued the apology after the court released bodycam video on Friday, showing Pelosi getting hit with a hammer by an intruder at his Pacific Heights Home.

MORE: DePape in bizarre phone call to KTVU says he should have been 'more prepared'

Musk had linked an article to his tweet that made claims about Pelosi being drunk and in a fight with a male prostitute the night of the attack.

Neither of those things were true.

And the video clearly shows the brutality of the attack.

On Saturday, after receiving a question on Twitter about whether he should apologize to the Pelosis, Musk said: "I apologize."