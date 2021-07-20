Equestrian and artist combines her love for horses and the Phoenix Suns

An artist and horse enthusiast at Silver Saddle Studios combined her love for art, animals and the Phoenix Suns.

"It's just part of being a horse at our barn. You just get a little extra pampered," Taryn Hale said.

Her fondest memory of the Suns was when she was just 5-years-old cheering them on in their 1993 championship run.

"The Phoenix Suns are the only team we know. We are Arizona natives and I feel like that goes hand in hand," she said.

Hale spent hours decorating her horse named Frost with braids, purple and orange ties and a hand-painted Suns design.

"When I get excited about something, I kind of go back to the horses …," she said, adding, creating art on horses isn't the easiest but her horses have come to love the process.

"It's hard because it's not like normal art where you can stencil and it's flat and it's still. This is obviously a moving, living, breathing object that swats at flies and turns around when you don't want him to and they have shape to them so it's not like you can just take a stencil and plop it on there and do your thing," Hale said.

Hale says she hopes the Phoenix Suns will slam dunk on the Bucks Tuesday night and says she plans to bring her horse to the possible parade in Phoenix.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.

More Arizona news: