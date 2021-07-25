Eric Clapton says he won't play at venues where coronavirus vaccine proof is required

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until SUN 5:15 PM MDT, Apache County, Navajo County
25
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 1:51 PM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 2:27 PM MST until SUN 3:15 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 4:15 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 1:36 PM MST until SUN 3:30 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 2:10 PM MST until SUN 6:15 PM MST, Gila County, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 2:14 PM MST until SUN 5:15 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
from SUN 10:22 AM MST until SUN 4:15 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 2:18 PM MST until SUN 5:15 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 12:54 PM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 3:45 PM MST, Coconino County, Gila County, Maricopa County, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 3:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until SUN 4:15 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 11:15 PM MDT, Navajo County
Flood Warning
from SUN 8:52 AM MST until SUN 5:45 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Warning
until SUN 3:45 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 AM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 12:35 PM MST until SUN 4:45 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 3:30 AM MDT until MON 3:30 AM MDT, Navajo County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 2:00 PM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Cochise County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 2:30 AM MST until MON 2:30 AM MST, Coconino County
Flood Advisory
until SUN 3:45 PM MST, Cochise County, Pima County, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 11:39 AM MST until SUN 3:30 PM MST, Santa Cruz County
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 12:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 1:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264

Eric Clapton says he won't play at venues where coronavirus vaccine proof is required

By Tyler McCarthy
Eric Clapton performs at the Music For Marsden 2020 at The O2 Arena on March 3, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Lupin/Redferns)

Eric Clapton has said he will not perform at any venues that require attendees to prove that they have received their full vaccination from the coronavirus

The musician and outspoken vaccine skeptic issued a statement that was highly critical of U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement that vaccine passes would be required to enter nightclubs and other live performance venues in light of increasing coronavirus cases.

The "Wonderful Tonight" singer issued a statement on the Telegram account of film producer and architect Robin Monotti, a known COVID-19 vaccination skeptic as well. In it, he issued a direct response to Johnson’s announcement and called the situation for those who do not wish to get the vaccine discriminatory. 

"Following the PM’s announcement on Monday the 19th of July 2021 I feel honor-bound to make an announcement of my own," Clapton said. "I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present. Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show."

The message was accompanied by a link to the 76-year-old's recent collaboration with Van Morrison for the anti-lockdown song "Stand and Deliver." The 4-minute and 33-second track expresses criticism over shelter-in-place orders and other coronavirus restrictions such as face masks.

"Do you wanna be a free man/ Or do you wanna be a slave?" Clapton sings. "Do you wanna wear these chains / Until you’re lying in the grave?"

The Guardian reports that Clapton previously used Monotti’s Telegram account in May to share his negative experiences of receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine, claiming to have experienced "severe" reactions after getting his shot. 

According to Rolling Stone, Clapton’s declaration won’t bump with the Prime Minister’s directive until at least May of 2022 when he has two dates scheduled to perform at the Royal Albert Hall in London. However, he has a handful of North American concert dates scheduled for September.

As of Thursday morning, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 192,027,538 people across 192 countries and territories, resulting in at least 4,127,251 deaths. In the U.S., all 50 states plus the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, tallying more than 34,226,889 illnesses and at least 609,862 deaths.