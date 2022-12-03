Escaped cows, 'Wide Neck' arrest, a big Waffle House tip: This week's heartwarming, unusual headlines

From a horde of escaped cows on an Arizona freeway to ‘Wide Neck’ getting arrested again, there was no shortage of intriguing tales this week. Here are some of our favorite heartwarming and unusual stories from Nov. 26-Dec. 2 that have helped make our days a little brighter - or at least, more interesting:

1. Cows on the loose! Cattle trailer crashes on Loop 101 in Glendale: The vehicle had crashed into the median near the Glendale Avenue exit, and during the commotion, the gate to the trailer popped open and freed the cows.

2. Woman says her cat named Burnt Toast dragged gator head home: A cat named Burnt Toast just gave a whole new meaning to the phrase, "Look what the cat dragged in..." when the feline brought an alligator head home to its owner.

3. Florida man who went viral for wide neck in mugshot gets arrested again on stalking charge: A Florida man who went viral for a mugshot featuring his unusually large neck is behind bars again. Charles McDowell, who goes by his rap name "Wide Neck," has 1 million followers on Instagram.

Florida man Charles McDowell, 35, was arrested again on charges of aggravated stalking. (Escambia County Jail)

4. 'Reckless driver' turns out to be dog behind wheel of Texas parking lot crash: "He apparently got a little antsy and bounced around the cab setting this truck in motion," officials shared.

The investigation revealed that the dog was behind the wheel in Walmart parking lot crash. (Credit: Kilgore Police Department)

5. Alabama 'Friendsgiving' diners tip Waffle House waitress $1,125: 'Normalize being kind': A Waffle House worker in Alabama received an unforgettable tip after a group of friends banded together to spread some generous holiday cheer.

A group of friends surprised a Waffle House waitress in Cullman, Alabama, with a generous "Friendsgiving" tip. Tanya Ragsdale (shown on left, wearing white dress) told Fox News Digital that this is the second time she and her friends surprised a rest Expand

6. Deer spotted running around Oregon neighborhood with Christmas lights: Rudolph got a head start on "decking the halls" ahead of the Christmas holiday.

7. Dwayne Johnson buys every Snickers at Hawaii 7-Eleven to 'right this wrong' of candy thefts as 14-year-old: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson joked this week he had finally "exorcised this damn chocolate demon" after he returned to the Hawaii 7-Eleven — where he claimed he used to steal a Snickers "every day" as a 14-year-old – and bought out all of the nougat bars.

Dwayne Johnson attends the World Premiere of Netflix's "Red Notice" at L.A. LIVE on November 03, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

8. VIDEO: Fort Worth Amazon worker fixes Christmas display during delivery: The holiday season is a busy one for delivery drivers, but that didn't stop one Amazon employee from going out of his way to fix a Christmas display outside a Fort Worth home.

9. Florida woman suing Velveeta over 'false' cooking time claim: A Florida woman has filed suit against Velveeta alleging that the statement on its microwavable shells and cheese meal is false and misleading because the product takes longer to cook than the advertised 3 ½ minutes.

Credit: Classaction.org

10. 'RAWR!': Tyrannosaurus rex footprint discovered in remote Alaska national park: A gargantuan footprint discovered in a remote Alaska national park on November 28 turned out to be a Tyrannosaurus rex footprint.

The National Park Service shared a photo of the footprint found at Aniakchak National Monument in Alaska. (National Park Service) Expand







