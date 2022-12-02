Expand / Collapse search

Cows on the loose! Cattle trailer crashes on Loop 101 in Glendale

By and FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 6:27AM
Offbeat & Unusual
FOX 10 Phoenix

Cows loose on Loop 101 after cattle trailer crash

We have the latest on a Loop 101 crash that ended with dozens of escaped cows on the freeway.

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Dozens of cows were let loose on the Loop 101 freeway in Glendale Friday morning after a crash involving a cattle trailer.

Officials say the vehicle had crashed into the median near the Maryland Avenue exit, and during the commotion, the gate to the trailer popped open and freed the cows.

Around 15 to 30 calves had escaped, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.

The loose cattle blocked the southbound lanes for some time, but road workers were successfully able to corral the creatures to the right shoulder of the freeway.

The cow owners are working on getting to the crash site in order to load the cattle onto another trailer.

No injuries were reported. The HOV exit ramp at Maryland Avenue is closed.

Watch: Loose cows corralled off Loop 101

About a dozen cows were let loose on the Loop 101 freeway in Glendale Friday morning after crash involving a cattle trailer.