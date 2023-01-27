Events, things to do in Phoenix this weekend: Jan. 27-29

Need plans this weekend? Check out taco trucks, food competitions, adoption events and more happening in the Phoenix area for Jan. 27-29:

Want your weekend event featured? Click the link here to send over your ideas.

Buckeye

Buckeye Days

"Put on your cowboy boots and go back in time as Buckeye Days celebrates our Wild West history with three days of fun from Jan. 27 - 29 in Downtown Buckeye.

This event features a Cattle Drive Parade, Dr. Buck’s Wild West Show, Grand Canyon Pro Rodeo, Western Marketplace, great food and live entertainment throughout the weekend."

Jan. 27-29

Historic Downtown Buckeye

https://www.buckeyeaz.gov/Home/Components/News/News/2172/18?backlist=%2fhome

Tacos and Tequila at Hidden Lake

"Come prepared to take your taste buds on the ultimate adventure as we bring the perfect marriage of tacos and tequila together. Join us for a day filled with some of Arizona’s favorite taco trucks, tequila tastings, vendors, artists, and animated entertainment!"

Jan. 28

12 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Hidden Lake

https://www.hiddenlakeaz.com/tacosandtequila

Gilbert

Truck-A-Palooza

"Truck-A-Palooza is a fun and affordable event for the whole family. Come learn about dozens of vehicles, including emergency vehicles, transport vehicles, tow trucks, public health and safety trucks, buses and more. There may even be some you’ve never seen before!

Guests can climb inside, honk the horns, and flash the lights while talking to the men and women who drive these amazing trucks."

Jan. 28

9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

$5-$10

Gilbert Regional Park

https://www.gilbertaz.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/special-events-and-permits/truck-a-palooza

Phoenix

6th Annual Doggie Street Festival

"Doggie Street Festival is the west's largest adoption focused event for dogs, cats, and pet rescue. Free fun for the whole family.

Fantastic pet products & services, yummy eats, vet tips, speakers, music, auction prizes and much more! Bring your friendly dog."

Jan. 28

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Free

Steele Indian School Park

https://www.doggiestreetfestival.org/phoenix

Arizona Wine Festival

"Arizona’s premier wine festival is back! Featuring 20 of Arizona’s best wineries along with over 40 non-winery vendors including fine arts, artisan foods, vintage vendors, and non-stop entertainment along with 2 food trucks and local beer."

Jan. 27-29

$20 - $35

Heritage Square

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-arizona-wine-festival-heritage-square-2023-tickets-423025479597

CARnival at Children's Museum of Phoenix

"Gas up and race over to the Museum on Saturday, January 28 for our CARnival, an EPIC car show for kids! It’s not your typical car show…at this one, our littlest visitors can touch and explore cars, trucks, buses, and more!"

Jan. 28

9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

$16 per person / kids 1 and under free

Children's Museum of Phoenix

https://childrensmuseumofphoenix.org/event/carnival/

Feeding the Future 2023

"This contest was created to help students develop tasty, nutritious, and affordable school meals that can be served to Arizona school children. Participation in this context helps students and the surrounding community better understand the challenges that school food professionals face and the ever-changing conditions that impact access to good food.

Attendees join in the fun by tasting the creative dishes of the top ten student teams presenting to guest judges throughout the event. While the judges deliberate, attendees can enjoy the beautiful outdoor scenery of the Farm at South Mountain with live music, yard games and children’s activities."

Jan. 28

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

$100

The Farm at South Mountain

https://www.bluewatermelonproject.org/feedingthefuture2023

Quilt, Craft and Sewing Festival

"At the Quilt, Craft & Sewing Festival you will find a wide variety of Sewing, Quilting, Needle-Art and Craft supply exhibits from many quality companies."

Jan. 26-28

$12 for 3 days

Arizona Exposition and State Fair (1826 West McDowell Rd)

https://quiltcraftsew.com/phoenix.html

Scottsdale

Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction

"Widely regarded as a barometer of the collector car industry, the auctions have evolved over the years into world-class automotive lifestyle events where thousands of the world’s most sought-after, unique and valuable automobiles cross the block in front of a global audience ‒ in person and on live national and international television."

Until Jan. 29

16601 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

https://www.barrett-jackson.com/

Lunar New Year at Scottsdale Fashion Square

"In partnership with Phoenix Chinese Week, Scottsdale Fashion Square will feature traditional cultural performances, live music, and red envelopes with special offers from participating retailers!"

Jan. 28

12:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Free

Lux Balcony at Scottsdale Fashion Square

https://www.fashionsquare.com/Events/Details/572133

Street Eats Food Truck Festival

"Over 40 food trucks will sell all types of food, with EVERY menu including a $2 sample. Once inside the festival, you can use cash or credit cards at all bars and food trucks (assuming the trucks takes credit card, most do). The event will include live music, lawn games, eating contests, local vendor marketplace, a FREE kid’s zone and more!"

Jan. 28-29

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

$12+

Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

https://streeteatsaz.com/







