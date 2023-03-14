Expo in Tempe shows future of Electric fleet amid transition to EVs

The next time your power goes out, the Salt River Project truck that comes to fix it might be electric itself.

SRP is working to electrify their fleet, and they are not alone, as other public entities are also trying to switch from gas power to electric.

In Phoenix, a number of school districts will soon have electric school buses.

"Two at Osborn Elementary [School District], one at Paloma [Elementary School District], so it's four total, [including] 1 at Theodore Roosevelt," said Tom Hartman with the RWC Group.

The buses can be seen outside an Electric Fleet Expo in Tempe, where local cities and organizations are learning how they can transform their fleets to be fully electric.

"Anything that is an internal combustion engine can and will certainly be electrified," said Billy Vaughan with SRP.

SRP officials say they have 200 electric vehicles, and they offer rebates to help with fleet transformations. Marc Campbell with the Arizona State University says the university is working towards having an EV fleet by 2025. He says the cost won't be added to tuition.

Meanwhile, officials with the City of Tempe say they are also electrifying their fleet. Mayor Corey Woods said taxes won't go up to pay for it.

"The reality is this is something people really want to see," said Mayor Woods.

The city is tripling the number of charging stations by 2025, and Mayor Woods said it is because of the Inflation Reduction Act.

"The reality is the Federal money coming down is a tremendous accelerator to the work were already doing here in Tempe, but without that support, there's no way we could go from 10 to 30 over the next two years," said Mayor Woods.

