Family-owned Copper State Bolt & Nut Co. looks to hire employees, and to keep them happy

Copper State Bolt & Nut Co. has been around for fifty years.

"We have around 500 employees throughout 40 locations, expanding in about 9 different states," said Brian Cates, chief operating officer.

He says this is a time the company should be growing and expanding, but the current labor shortage is making growth tough.

"We do warehousing, we do manufacturing, production, but really primarily our business is brick and mortar, which is where we are getting hurt by some of the labor shortages," Cates said.

The family-owned business is getting creative in the search to fill jobs and says other companies can, and should, do the same.

The culture at Copper State is all about development and training.

"Recruitment is a big part of what we are trying to do. We are going through the standard operations where it's Indeed, ZipRecruiter, local advertisements. We're also expanding that with staffing companies like St. Joseph the Worker. We're also going with companies or technical schools in town," Cates explained.

He also suggests companies offer competitive pay, something Copper State does. Most importantly, he says retention is key.

"We are ensuring their experience here is the best culture. For a family business, it's important. We want people to wake up in the morning and want to come to work knowing that they have a future, knowing that they can move into a different position, knowing that we will invest in the development, knowing that we will invest in their training, knowing that they can become a lead. That's helping us with that retention," Cates said.

