Family raises awareness for veterans' mental health after brother’s suicide attempt

Disclaimer: This story discusses suicide.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org

Those who fight for our independence are sometimes fighting their own internal battle when they return home.

One of those veterans is Dillon Heinzerling. He's a local father, husband, brother and Army veteran.

Last month, he tried to take his own life.

Now, his loved ones are sharing his story in the hopes of helping others.

"22 veterans a day commit suicide," said Destinee Woodring-Gonzales, Dillon's sister.

For some veterans, coming home means walking into a new type of battlefield.

Destinee and her husband Alex have seen it firsthand with Dillon.

Dillon Heinzerling

"When he got out of the Army I noticed some different behaviors and some different patterns that I hadn’t seen prior to that," Destinee said.

In June, Dillon’s medication was changed, and he made a choice that would alter his family forever.

"He went to the bathroom, he opened the shower curtain and closed it. Brought his .45 in the bathroom with him, and he shot himself in the face," she said.

Dillon miraculously survived the suicide attempt.

"I was sitting at his hospital bed, and I was holding his hand and I said, ‘Dillon, I need you to tell me if you’re still here. Just squeeze my hand and let me know you’re there.’ He squeezed super hard," Destinee said.

Dillon faces several surgeries, but his brain is intact. Destinee and Alex say he's progressing well.

The couple wants people to remember America's veterans during July 4th, and year-round.

"We need to do better as a country to provide for our veterans and take care of our veterans to prevent them from having these types of things happen and to prevent the harm that these types of things cause to an entire family," Destinee said.

CLICK HERE FOR RESOURCES ON MENTAL HEALTH FROM THE U.S. DEPT. OF VETERANS AFFAIRS

‘Men feel like they have to be strong …'

Dillon moved back to Phoenix from Florida last year with his wife and two daughters.

Destinee said the siblings spend a lot of time together, including taking vacations together.

"He’s a great dad and a great brother," she said. "The best big brother in the world."

"He’s a strong man, too," Alex said. "And yes, a good brother and a good friend."

Destinee, who has a master's degree in forensic psychology, said she noticed some signs in her brother after he moved back to Arizona that pointed to bipolar disorder, a condition that runs in the family.

Destinee and Dillon lost both their brother to a drug overdose and their mother in a car wreck. Destinee said that grief, mixed with PTSD from service and the stress of relocating his family, caused Dillon to isolate himself from his loved ones.

"He normally calls me every day to share his plans, and that stopped," she said.

The withdrawal side effects from the medicine Dillon was on include psychosis, and she wishes he hadn’t been taken off that medication due to his genetic predisposition to mental health issues.

The couple also wants to bring awareness to men’s mental health in general.

"Men feel like they have to be strong and be the supporter, and they are not as likely to ask for help, despite the number of men who do commit suicide in this country," Destinee said.

Alex shared that he tried to take his own life in the past and echoed Destinee’s thoughts on making sure men know they can be vulnerable.

You can donate to to Dillion's GoFundMe to help pay for recovery costs by clicking here.