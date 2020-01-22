Farewell Terminal 2: Sky Harbor's oldest terminal in existence to close in February

article

Officials with Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport say services at Terminal 2 will stop in early February.

According to the airport's website, all airlines currently operating out of Terminal 2 will be relocating to Terminal 3, within a time span from February 3 to February 5.

The airport's website lists Alaska Airlines, Boutique Air, Contour Airlines, and United Airlines as airlines that operate out of Terminal 2, and also provided a schedule on the relocation.

February 3

· Boutique Air

February 4

· United Airlines

February 5

· Alaska Airlines

· Contour Airlines

Airport officials are organizing a farewell party for Terminal 2, scheduled from 4:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on February 4.

According to the airport's website, Terminal 2 opened in 1962, 10 years after Terminal 1 opened. At the time, Terminal 2 was considered to be one of the country's most modern facilities.

Despite the demolition of Terminal 1 in 1991, airport officials said the remaining terminals were never renumbered.

When Terminal 2 opened, City planners had reportedly hoped to service airline traffic with the opening of Terminal 2 until the year 2000, but by 2000, Terminals 3 and 4 were built to service the growing number of passengers.

According to the airport's Comprehensive Asset Management Plan, Terminal 2 is scheduled for demolition after its closure. Meanwhile, a mural featured inside Terminal 2 will be relocated to the airport's Rental Car Center sometime in 2021.

