Father of man shot and killed in West Valley two years ago still searching for answers

An Avondale father is pleading for your help. He's asking the public to help police arrest the person responsible for taking the life of his 19-year-old son.

The father hopes speaking out will be one step closer to getting the justice his family has been waiting for since that dreadful phone call.

It's been two years since 19-year-old Juan Valtierra was shot and killed in Tolleson near 99th Ave. and Lower Buckeye. It's taken Juan Valtierra, Sr. some time to open up.

"I think about my son every day - every time I go to sleep [and every time] I wake up," Valtierra, Sr. said. "[He was] just a wonderful kid, it wasn't his time. [He was] a wonderful boy [with a] big heart.

Valtierra, Sr. has recently put out flyers asking for more information about the muder of his son.

"It's hard to put a flyer out for him but now time passes and heals you," he said.

Valtierra, Sr. is now asking the public to help bring some closure to his family.

"I just want justice for him," he said. "If [anyone has] any information, please say something. Karma does mysterious things — you know who you are and who did it."

If you have information that can lead to an arrest, you're asked to call the Phoenix Police Department. If you'd like to stay anonymous, you can contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.