FBI: Missouri bank robbery suspect caught in Arizona after 6 years on the run

FBI officials have announced that a man captured in Arizona on Aug. 9 was wanted for a bank robbery out of state.

In a statement, officials said they arrested 65-year-old Daniel Harris in Phoenix, more than six years following his alleged involvement in a bank robbery in Missouri.

According to the statement, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Harris on Oct. 11, 2017. Harris is accused of robbing a credit union in St. Louis on Mar. 15, 2017.

"Harris is scheduled to be arraigned on August 29, 2023 in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, St. Louis, Missouri," read a portion of the statement.