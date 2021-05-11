FD: 1-month-old in critical condition after being found unresponsive at Ahwatukee home
PHOENIX - A 1-month-old infant has been taken to a hospital in critical condition after being found unresponsive at a home in Ahwatukee.
According to Capt. Kenny Overton with the Phoenix Fire Department, firefighters responded on May 11 to the home near Equestrian Trail and Warner Elliot Loop and found a bystander performing CPR on the infant.
"The child has been transported to a local pediatric facility in critical condition," Overton said in a statement.
