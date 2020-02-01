FD: Fire damages 2 Phoenix homes; 7 residents, 4 pets escape safely

Phoenix Fire is investigating after a fire damaged two homes Saturday morning.

Firefighters responded to a home near 32nd Street and Thomas Road for a house fire. Heavy smoke and flames were coming from the home and the fire quickly spread to the house next door.

Fire officials also discovered a gas leak in the back of one of the homes.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire as well as secure the gas leak.

All residents were able to evacuate their homes without harm. No firefighters were injured.

Phoenix Fire says a total of seven people and four pets are now displaced.

The fire is under investigation.