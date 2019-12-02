FedEx to ship 33 million packages globally on Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday has been solidified as one of the biggest shopping days of the year, with retailers slashing prices.

Consumers are snapping up deals on all kinds of items online, but that means those items have to get to you -- which means at companies like FedEx, it's all hands on deck!

"Today, we expect to have 33 million packages go through our system globally -- just today," Amy Snider said.

Snider is the operations manager at FedEx's Tempe warehouse. This is their busiest time of the year.

"We do hire extra team members, we do have everybody work more hours, everybody knows what is expected of them and they step up and do what's necessary," she said.

Snider showed how all of those packages get to your doorstep. They get off-loaded from other trucks or planes and brought here. All of those packages are then sent down a conveyer belt, where they're sorted into specific trucks, depending on their delivery location. Then, drivers head out.

It's a well-choreographed operation.

"We feel a big responsibility to ensure our customers get their packages on time and in good condition and safely," Snider said. "We know we're like Santa's helpers, so we know we got to accommodate those big shoes."