FedEx truck goes off I-10, crashes into barrier and sign

Cleanup is underway in the West Valley after a FedEx truck with double trailers drove off Interstate 10 and crashed into a barrier and sign.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash happened just before midnight along westbound I-10 near Bullard.

Witnesses told DPS a Honda passenger car cut off the FedEx driver, causing the truck to jackknife.

The driver of the FedEx truck was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Honda has not been located.

