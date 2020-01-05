Ferrari crashes into one of Lisa Vanderpump's West Hollywood restaurants

article

A Ferrari crashed into a popular restaurant in West Hollywood Saturday afternoon.

The luxury sports car slammed through the front window and into the patio area of Pump, a restaurant and bar owned by Lisa Vanderpump.

Vanderpump's restaurants grew to fame in part due to Bravo's reality show "Vanderpump Rules," and were featured on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," when she was part of the cast.

Officials say the Ferrari was trying to turn onto Santa Monica Boulevard, but lost control, jumped the curb and slammed into the building. One person sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

Several people inside the restaurant ran for cover as the car came to stop.

Vanderpump and her husband Ken Todd arrived to the business later in the afternoon to survey the damage.



Bravo host and producer Andy Cohen responded "TERRIFYING! glad everyone is ok."

Pump is one of several restaurants the couple owns.

FOX 11's Kelli Johnson contributed to this report.