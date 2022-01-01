Fiesta Bowl: Thousands pack State Farm Stadium on New Year's Day to see OSU vs. Notre Dame

Thousands packed into State Farm Stadium in Glendale for the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Day to cheer on Oklahoma State and Notre Dame.

"I’m super excited," said California resident Angela Perez. "This is my first bowl game."

It was a big day for college football fans. The stadium was soon filled with blue, green, orange and black for the annual Fiesta Bowl, which has been drawing crowds from across the country since 1971.

"It’s very exciting, because going to OSU, OSU never really gets the fame," said Ashlyn Geen. "I’m excited to see that they actually made it this far and really excited for them."

"I’ve been a fan since I was a little kid, just when Lou Holtz was the coach," said Angela Perez. "So that’s just part of our DNA. It’s who we are."

It brings together new fans and loyal fans.

"We were here in 1988 when it was in Sun Devil Stadium, Notre Dame won the national championship against West Virginia," said one Notre Dame fan.

The bowl also helps raise money for organizations across the state. In the last 9 years, the Fiesta Bowl has contributed more than $16.5 million to local nonprofits.

"You’re almost at the $100 million plus of economic impact, and that’s a big part of why we do this and why we’ve been doing this for 51 years," said Mike Nealy, executive director for the Fiesta Bowl. "But theres a lot more too, we are more than just the game."

Robots make a guest appearance

Phoenix Children's patients using robots at the Fiesta Bowl

Children from Phoenix Children's Hospital were also able to enjoy the game virtually, all thanks to Ohmni Pro Robots.

The devices allow children who are too sick or immunocompromised to enjoy experiences from the comfort of their own home or hospital bed.

These robots are the only ones in the world, and Phoenix Children's Hospital was able to purchase all of them with a Fiesta Bowl Charities grant.

12 of the robots were at the game, and each child was honored before kickoff. Not only can they be used at the game, but they have applications like trips to the zoo, school and visiting family.

"My brother was able to visit me in the hospital, he wasn’t able to visit in person because of COVID, so I was actually able to hang out with him," said patient Cody Brasso.

After today, these machines will continue to be used at the Phoenix Children's Hospital so their patients can experience virtual trips to almost anywhere.

