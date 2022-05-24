Fight between men leads to deadly shooting in Phoenix, police say

Police say an incident in Phoenix that began as theft escalated into a fight and a deadly shooting on the morning of May 24.

According to police, officers responded to reports of theft near 21st Street and Palm Lane at about 4:45 a.m. and learned that two men got into a fight that escalated into a shooting.

"One of the men tried to drive away and crashed a vehicle into a block wall," Phoenix Police said in a statement to FOX 10.

Police later said 27-year-old Patrick Pierson was shot inside the vehicle before he crashed into the wall. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two suspects who stayed at the scene were taken into custody.

They have not been identified.

