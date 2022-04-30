Expand / Collapse search
Fire ban in Phoenix's desert parks, preserves begins May 1

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

Fire ban in Phoenix parks begins May 1

PHOENIX - A fire ban will go into effect at Phoenix's desert parks and mountains starting on May 1 as temperatures continue to rise across the Valley.

Smoking and charcoal fires are included in the ban, and Maricopa County's fire ban for their regional parks also go into effect on Saturday.

The annual ban includes the following parks and preserves:

  • Camelback Mountain
  • Deem Hills Recreation Area
  • Lookout Mountain
  • Papago Park
  • Phoenix Mountains Park and Recreation Area
  • Phoenix Mountains Preserve
  • Phoenix Sonoran Preserve
  • North Mountain Park
  • Rio Salado Habitat Restoration Area
  • South Mountain Park/Preserve.

Propane and gas grills can only be used in established picnic areas, and the ban does not apply to Phoenix's flatland parks.

Residents living near the preserves are advised to remove dead shrubs and grasses within a 10-foot radius around the border of their property in order to help protect their homes from potential brush fires.

Currently, 86% of the state is experiencing severe drought, according to Maricopa County Parks and Recreation. 

More info: https://www.phoenix.gov/newsroom/parks-and-recreation/1858

Hiking safety tips

  • Stay on the trail.
  • Hike with a friend.
  • If you're hiking alone, tell someone where you're going.
  • Don't forget your cell phone.
  • Hydrate before, after and during a hike
  • If hiking with a pet, make sure their paws are protected and that there's enough water for you and them.

