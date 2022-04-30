Fire ban in Phoenix's desert parks, preserves begins May 1

A fire ban will go into effect at Phoenix's desert parks and mountains starting on May 1 as temperatures continue to rise across the Valley.

Smoking and charcoal fires are included in the ban, and Maricopa County's fire ban for their regional parks also go into effect on Saturday.

The annual ban includes the following parks and preserves:

Camelback Mountain

Deem Hills Recreation Area

Lookout Mountain

Papago Park

Phoenix Mountains Park and Recreation Area

Phoenix Mountains Preserve

Phoenix Sonoran Preserve

North Mountain Park

Rio Salado Habitat Restoration Area

South Mountain Park/Preserve.

Propane and gas grills can only be used in established picnic areas, and the ban does not apply to Phoenix's flatland parks.

Residents living near the preserves are advised to remove dead shrubs and grasses within a 10-foot radius around the border of their property in order to help protect their homes from potential brush fires.

Currently, 86% of the state is experiencing severe drought, according to Maricopa County Parks and Recreation.

More info: https://www.phoenix.gov/newsroom/parks-and-recreation/1858

Hiking safety tips

Stay on the trail.

Hike with a friend.

If you're hiking alone, tell someone where you're going.

Don't forget your cell phone.

Hydrate before, after and during a hike

If hiking with a pet, make sure their paws are protected and that there's enough water for you and them.

More Arizona headlines



