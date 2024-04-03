Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Watch
from FRI 8:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
5
High Wind Watch
from FRI 12:00 AM MDT until SAT 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
High Wind Watch
from THU 11:00 PM MST until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from FRI 8:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Wind Advisory
from THU 1:00 PM MST until FRI 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Fire engulfs part of Phoenix home; tragic crash in northern Arizona | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  April 3, 2024 7:07pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From crews battling a house fire in Phoenix to a new Arizona law that targets fentanyl dealers, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

1. Phoenix home damaged by fire

Featured

Fire engulfs part of Phoenix home; no injuries reported
article

Fire engulfs part of Phoenix home; no injuries reported

Flames were seen shooting out from a home's roof in north Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon.

2. Retirement saving ‘magic number’ surges for Americans

Featured

Retirement savings 'magic number' surges to new high for Americans
article

Retirement savings 'magic number' surges to new high for Americans

The "magic number" that Americans believe they need to retire comfortably has jumped to an all-time high, according to a new study by Northwestern Mutual.

3. Fentanyl: Minimum prison sentence for traffickers approved

Featured

Minimum prison sentences for fentanyl traffickers signed by Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs
article

Minimum prison sentences for fentanyl traffickers signed by Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs

Legislation targeting fentanyl dealers was signed into law as Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs announced the bill signing on Wednesday.

4. Infant, teen killed in Northern Arizona crash

Featured

Infant, teen and man dead following rollover crash along northern Arizona highway: DPS
article

Infant, teen and man dead following rollover crash along northern Arizona highway: DPS

An infant child and a teenage boy have died following a rollover crash in northern Arizona, per DPS.

5. Get your weight loss drug at Costco

Featured

Costco launches weight loss program for members
article

Costco launches weight loss program for members

Costco members in all 50 states can get access to the new program

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

4 p.m. Weather Forecast - 4/3/24

It's going to be a chilly evening in the Valley.