Fire engulfs part of Phoenix home; tragic crash in northern Arizona | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From crews battling a house fire in Phoenix to a new Arizona law that targets fentanyl dealers, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, April 3, 2024.
1. Phoenix home damaged by fire
Flames were seen shooting out from a home's roof in north Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon.
2. Retirement saving ‘magic number’ surges for Americans
The "magic number" that Americans believe they need to retire comfortably has jumped to an all-time high, according to a new study by Northwestern Mutual.
3. Fentanyl: Minimum prison sentence for traffickers approved
Legislation targeting fentanyl dealers was signed into law as Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs announced the bill signing on Wednesday.
4. Infant, teen killed in Northern Arizona crash
An infant child and a teenage boy have died following a rollover crash in northern Arizona, per DPS.
5. Get your weight loss drug at Costco
Costco members in all 50 states can get access to the new program
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4 p.m. Weather Forecast - 4/3/24
It's going to be a chilly evening in the Valley.