Fire engulfs part of Phoenix home; tragic crash in northern Arizona | Nightly Roundup

From crews battling a house fire in Phoenix to a new Arizona law that targets fentanyl dealers, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

1. Phoenix home damaged by fire

Featured article

2. Retirement saving ‘magic number’ surges for Americans

Featured article

3. Fentanyl: Minimum prison sentence for traffickers approved

Featured article

4. Infant, teen killed in Northern Arizona crash

Featured article

5. Get your weight loss drug at Costco

Featured article

Also, your weather forecast for tonight