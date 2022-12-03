Firefighter injured while battling Gilbert house fire

A firefighter was injured while battling a house fire in Gilbert on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 3.

The fire broke out at a single-story home near Gilbert and Elliot roads.

No residents were injured after the fire broke out in the attic, but a firefighter was treated for an injury but is going to be OK, the department says.

The fire was put out before it spread to nearby homes. There's no word on what caused the fire.

No more information is available.