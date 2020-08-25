Expand / Collapse search
Firefighters battle fire at 2-story apartment complex under construction in Phoenix

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 36 mins ago
Phoenix
PHOENIX - Firefighters are at the scene of a second-alarm fire at a two-story apartment complex that is under construction in a Phoenix neighborhood.

The Phoenix Fire Department says crews responded to the scene near 12th Street and Indian School Road on August 25 and found the apartment complex fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters are taking a defensive strategy to fight the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.