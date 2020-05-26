Firefighters gain control of fire at Mesa Sizzler restaurant

Firefighters are on the scene of a fire burning at a Sizzler restaurant in Mesa.

The Mesa Fire and Medical Department says crews responded to the fire at 4:30 a.m. at the restaurant located near Country Club and Southern.

The fire was quickly upgraded to a first-alarm fire and crews gained control of the fire just before 7 a.m. The restaurant sustained significant damage as a result of the fire.

Firefighters say there are no injuries and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.