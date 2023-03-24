Flagstaff school bus gets stuck in sinkhole

Image 1 of 2 ▼ The Flagstaff Unified School District says the incident happened on March 23 when the bus was driving on Slayton Ranch Road near the Doney Park neighborhood. (Mia Villegas)

No one was injured when a school bus in Flagstaff got stuck in a sinkhole on Friday morning.

The Flagstaff Unified School District says the incident happened on March 23 when the bus was driving on Slayton Ranch Road near the Doney Park neighborhood.

No students were on board the bus. The driver wasn't hurt.

"This morning water flows compromised the culvert at the Rio de Flag crossing of Slayton Ranch Rd," a Coconino County official said. "These river-like flows caused a portion of the roadway to collapse at this location."

Slayton Ranch Road will be closed until crews can repair it.

Residents on the north side of the wash can use Neptune Road to access Silver Saddle Road. Those on the south side should use Townsend to access Winona Road.

Map of road where sinkhole opened up: