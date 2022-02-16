Florida judge blocks release of Bob Saget's death records

article

On Wednesday, a judge has blocked the release of comedian Bob Saget's death records at the request of his family.

Saget's family filed a lawsuit to prevent the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office from releasing additional records related to his death investigation.

The lawsuit filed by Kelly Rizzo, Saget’s wife, and daughters Aubrey Saget, Lara Saget, and Jennifer Saget, claims the "plaintiffs will suffer irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress" if additional records are released.

Saget was found dead last month at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Orlando. A medical examiner's report states that the 65-year-old Saget died from head trauma "most likely incurred from an unwitnessed fall."

On Wednesday, the Orange County Sheriff's Office released a statement addressing the lawsuit.

"While we are sensitive to the family’s concerns about the right to privacy, that must be balanced with our commitment to transparency, compliance with the law, and the public’s right to know."

RELATED: Bob Saget: 911 call, new details revealed in actor's death in Orlando

Saget's family contends that photographs, video, and audio recordings should be exempt from release.

"Release of the Records to the public would cause immediate and widespread dissemination of the Records to the internet, as well as print and television media outlets, which would cause irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress to Plaintiffs," the lawsuit stated.

The temporary injunction was granted on Wednesday by Orange County Circuit Court Judge Vincent Chiu.

Get the most up-to-date forecast, sign up for weather alerts, and view live interactive radar for Orlando and Central Florida.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest launch updates.