Florida moms celebrate first day of school with wine and donuts

Back-to-school is often a sad time for many families. Yet for these four Florida moms, it was time to celebrate.

Shawna, Bridget, Jennifer, and Robyn are all from the same neighborhood in Minneola. Together, they have 18 children total. This year, when summer break came to an end and the school year kicked back up, they decided to celebrate.

Shawna, a photographer and owner of Wee Winks Photography, decided to take photos of her and her friends drinking wine and eating donuts on the first day of school. They sat next to a sign that read "First Day of School 2019" and "#ByeFelicia."

Shawna posted the photos onto Facebook with the caption "some of you are sad. This is me and my girls. We will be juuuuuuust fine."

Shawna told Fox 35 that people love the pictures so far. "We have ladies wanting to hang out with us and down some wine. We have gotten offers to go to Disney with some," she said.

She went on to say that their kids "think we are crazy. The older ones are now disowning us because of how far these pics are going. We have threatened to walk them to school in our robes."