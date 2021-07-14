Expand / Collapse search
Foo Fighters postpone show at Forum due to confirmed COVID-19 case

By Alexi Chidbachian
Published 
Coronavirus
FOX 10 Phoenix
The Foo Fighters Reopen Madison Square Garden article

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 20: (L-R) Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Dave Grohl, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, and Nate Mendel pose backstage as The Foo Fighters reopen Madison Square Garden on June 20, 2021 in New York City. The concert, with all attendees

Expand

LOS ANGELES - A Foo Fighters concert scheduled for Saturday at the LA Forum has been postponed due to a confirmed COVID-19 case within the Foo Fighters organization. 

The band made the announcement Wednesday in a Twitter post saying, "Despite having made every effort to follow CDC COVID protocols and local laws, there has been a confirmed COVID-19 case within the Foo Fighters organization." 


Saturday’s concert will be postponed to a later date; that date has not been announced yet.

According to the band’s post online, tickets for July 17 will be honored for the new date.  

Foo Fighters concert held for vaccinated fan

Vaccinated fans partied like it's June 15 as Foo Fighters held a small concert in Agoura Hills.

On June 15, the Foo Fighters held a small concert for full vaccinated fans at the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills. Nearly 600 fans packed the house. However, not everyone was excited that the band held a concert for vaccinated fans, a small protest was held outside the club. Many people said it was unfair to hold a concert for only vaccinated people. 

