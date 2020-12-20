Four people, including child, in critical condition after I-10 crash
PHOENIX - Phoenix Fire crews say four people are critically injured after a crash on the I-10 and University Drive on Dec. 20.
Multiple cars were involved in the crash, officials say.
The victims include a 4-year-old girl, one man and two women.
The I-10 eastbound off-ramp at University Drive is closed, while the westbound off-ramp is restricted, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.