Four people, including child, in critical condition after I-10 crash

Phoenix Fire crews say four people are critically injured after a crash on the I-10 and University Drive on Dec. 20.

Multiple cars were involved in the crash, officials say.

The victims include a 4-year-old girl, one man and two women.

The I-10 eastbound off-ramp at University Drive is closed, while the westbound off-ramp is restricted, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.

