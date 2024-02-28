Four people killed on Phoenix roads just hours apart, PD says

It was a deadly night on Phoenix roads after police said at least 4 people were killed in separate incidents on Tuesday, Feb. 27, within hours of each other.

18th Avenue and Hatcher Road

A 43-year-old man crashed into a Phoenix canal around 5 p.m., the police department said.

"Officers on scene found the victim and his vehicle at the bottom of a dry canal suffering from critical injuries. Phoenix Fire Personnel responded to the canal and pronounced the man deceased on scene," Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower said.

The victim is Antonio Lopez-Cortes.

There's no word on what caused the crash.

75th Avenue and Hazelwood Street

A bicyclist was killed in a crash around 6 p.m.

37-year-old Harlan Slender was reportedly riding his bike when he was struck by a man driving a truck.

Despite getting immediate medical attention, Slender died at the hospital from his injuries.

"Detectives responded to the scene and learned from witnesses that Slender was attempting to cross 75th Avenue on his bike when he was struck by a truck driven by an adult male. The driver and two occupants of the truck stayed on scene and spoke with officers," police said.

Impairment isn't thought to be a factor at this time.

No more information was given.

31st Avenue and Camelback Road

A motorcyclist was hit and killed around 7:40 p.m., police say.

When officers responded to the crash, they found 18-year-old Carrigan Jones badly injured. He was declared dead at the scene.

"Detectives responded and learned Jones was driving west on Camelback Road when he lost control and crashed into a light pole. Speed is believed to be a factor in this fatal collision. Further details of this incident are still under investigation," Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower said.

32nd Street and Windsor Avenue

A man appeared to have been hit by two cars around 10 p.m.

"Detectives learned the victim was in the roadway when a car driving south on 32nd Street hit him. Shortly after this first collision, a second car also driving south on 32nd Street struck the victim. Both drivers stayed on scene and provided detectives with statements and showed no signs of impairment. Further details of what led to this incident and why the victim was in the roadway are still under investigation," police said.

The victim hasn't been identified.