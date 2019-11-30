Free adoptions: MCACC hosting 'Empty the Shelters' event

article

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control is hosting an emergency "Empty the Shelters" event in an effort to clear space in their shelters.

MCACC will be waiving adoption fees for all animals except puppies. The event will be at both shelters on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The shelters have remained full since the summer, so the Bissell Pet Foundation decided to help host the emergency "Empty the Shelters" event.

All adult dogs, cats and kittens are free. Adoptions still include updated vaccinations, alteration surgery, license if applicable and a microchip. Puppies can be adopted for a fee.

MCACC is also in desperate need of pet food donations, specifically dog food at the West shelter. Donations can be dropped off at any shelter location during normal business hours.

West Shelter: 2500 S 27th Avenue

East Shelter: Rio Salado and Loop 101