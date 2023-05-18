Fun events, things to do in Phoenix this weekend: May 19-21

Need plans this weekend? From food and wine festivals to fun for the kids, there's plenty to do across the Phoenix area.

Phoenix

Wrigley Mansion Festivin 2023

"Join us for a four-day wine festival celebrating food, wine, education, and fun taking place on our beautiful grounds. We’ll offer exclusive dinners, seminars, cooking demonstrations, a Grand Tasting, and a Sparkling Sunday brunch."

May 18-21

Wrigley Mansion & Georgie's, 2501 E. Telawa Trail

Cost: $60-175 per person

https://wrigleymansion.com/wine-festival/

Space Cadet Fest

"An all-ages friendly all-day experience at The Trunk Space. The space-themed festival features a wide variety of musical acts, some from out of town, some popular local bands and many smaller Phoenix based acts that you wouldn’t typically see on other festivals. It features tons of young and talented bands."

May 20

2 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Cost: $30 per person

The Trunk Space, 1124N. 3rd St.

www.spacecadetfest.com

Foam Zone at Children's Museum of Phoenix

"The FOAM ZONE creates a bevy of bubbles for kids to play in and is the perfect cool activity for hot summer days."

Opens May 20

Open daily from 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

FOAM Zone play is free with paid museum admission of $17 per person. Children under the age of one and members are free.

Children's Museum of Phoenix, 215 N. 7th St.

www.childrensmuseumofphoenix.org

Taco Fest Phx

"Join us for the inaugural TACO FEST in Downtown Phoenix! Think block party meets night market meets the streets of Guadalajara, Mexico. Music fills the air. Taco makers and street food vendors entice you at every turn. Margaritas, tequila, and mezcal flows. Local mercado vendors are scattered throughout the two city blocks. There's an inclusive vibe and a community spirit."

May 20

6 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Tickets: $15-40

1130 N. 1st St.

https://www.instagram.com/tacosphx/

Phoenix Mercury vs. Chicago Sky

The home opener for the Mercury, as well as the return of Brittney Griner to Phoenix.

May 21

10 a.m.

Tickets as low as $25

Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson St.

https://mercury.wnba.com/

Tempe

Mermaid Bubble Bash

"Soak up the sun while your kids explore bubble stations, a foam party, live entertainment, rainbow crafts, giveaways, a special meet and greet from the Little Mermaid, and more!"

May 20

12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Tempe Marketplace

https://tempemarketplace.com/events/bubble