Gas explosion at Florida shopping plaza causes multiple injuries

Fire officials in Florida say a possible gas explosion at a shopping plaza has caused multiple injuries.

According to the Plantation Fire Department, approximately 21 people have injured with 2 seriously. One of the seriously injured was taken as a level 1 trauma to the hospital.

Multiple storefronts were impacted by the blast, according to Plantation Fire Rescue spokesman, Joel Gordon.

The explosion happened around noon at the Market on University shopping center in Plantation. The vacant pizza restaurant where the explosion occurred was completely destroyed and an LA Fitness nearby sustained heavy damage caused by the blast, with debris and glass filling the nearby parking lot.







"All stores and businesses in the area of the Fountains Plaza and the Plantation Marketplace plaza near LA Fitness will be shut down until further notice until Fire Personnel can determine that it is safe to return," the department tweeted. "Please do not come into this area if possible."

On Twitter, witnesses at the scene are posting videos showing the massive damage.

"The whole building blew up!" someone said in a video posted to social media by Twitter user @sebastianredick.

The Plantation Fire Department says that a ruptured gas line has now been secured.

"We're thankful at this point that it wasn't worse as far as injuries go."

This is a developing story. Check back for details.





