Georgia captain's COVID-related death leaves sheriff's department 'heartbroken'

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 5:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
11
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 11:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, White Mountains, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 1:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 5:00 PM MST until TUE 3:00 PM MST, Globe/Miami
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 5:00 PM MST until TUE 11:00 AM MST, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 1:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 AM MST until MON 4:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 11:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 8:00 PM MST until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail

Georgia captain's COVID-related death leaves sheriff's department 'heartbroken'

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Captain Mike Garigan died Sunday from COVID-19-related medical complications. (Gordon County Sheriff's Office) (Gordon County Sheriff's Office)

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. - The Gordon County Sheriff's Office is "heartbroken" after the death of a veteran deputy connected to COVID-19.

Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston reported the news about Captain Michael "Mike" Garrigan's death Sunday morning, saying that he died from COVID-19-related medical complications.

According to Ralston, Garrigan worked with the Sheriff's Office for over 30 years as a deputy, detective, and more positions. Garrigan most recently was the commander of the Jail Division.

 "He rose steadily through the ranks, and was decorated on numerous occasions for bravery and excellent police work," Ralston said.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Garrigan also worked as the DARE coordinator for several years in the 1990s, a job that let him be a positive influence to hundreds of children whom he met and taught.

"He was a fighter. He was known for his love of sports, and he dedicated countless hours to coaching young people’s teams," Ralston said. "Mike loved children. He loved people."

Ralston described the fallen officer as a "dedicated peace officer, devoted Christian, and a loving family man." 

"My staff and I loved Mike and we will miss him very much," he said.

Officials are asking you to keep Garrigan's family in your thoughts and prayers at this time.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.