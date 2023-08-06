Get a birthday party in a box: Phoenix nonprofit helps families in need

Expand / Collapse search
PHOENIX - A Phoenix nonprofit is helping make kids' birthdays special with their "birthday party in a box."

Box of Balloons has delivered hundreds of boxes in the last 2.5 years, and now it needs volunteers to make those boxes.

"I was looking for an organization in the Valley to volunteer my time," said Amy Cohen, leader of Box of Balloons' Phoenix chapter. "I found Box of Balloons and realized there was no Phoenix chapter, so I decided that we needed one and started one."

The boxes contain everything needed for a birthday party: balloons, candles, noisemakers, and more.

Birthday boxes given to kids in need

FOX 10's Anita Roman has more on a Phoenix nonprofit giving a "birthday in a box" for families in the community.

"The format of our Build a Box program, which is our primary program, is similar to 'Adopt a Family' around the holidays," said Cohen. "They get the information for the birthday kid, and you can celebrate by creating a birthday box for that child." 

Box of Balloons partners with various agencies like Southwest Human Development to help identify people in need.

It's helping create a special moment for Mira, a baby turning 1 year old.

"It's pretty neat because a lot of the times when you're struggling and can't quite purchase a lot of things for your child, it helps in different ways," said Mira's mother. "You can help decorate and bake a cake, blow balloons, and decorate the house with the things you receive. It's pretty great."

Learn more here.


 